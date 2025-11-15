Lucknow Super Giants Reinforce Pace Attack By Signing Mohammed Shami, Arjun Tendulkar Ahead Of IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have strengthened their pacer attack ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 by signing Mohammed Shami and Arjun Tendulkar in a trade deal.

Earlier in the 2025 edition of the IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad roped in Mohammed Shami for a whopping amount of Rs. 10 crore at the mega-auction. In IPL 2025, Shami played nine matches for the Hyderabad-based franchise and claimed six wickets at an economy rate of 11.23 and a bowling average of 56.16.

On the other hand, Arjun Tendulkar has been playing for the Mumbai Indians since IPL 2023, but now he has been traded to the Super Giants. In the IPL 2025 mega-auction, the Mumbai Indians signed Tendulkar for Rs. 30 lakh. In the 18th edition of the cash-rich league, the 26-year-old did not play a single match for the Mumbai-based franchise.

Advertisement

IPL Confirms Shami, Arjun's Trade Deal Ahead Of 2026 Season

Earlier on Saturday, November 15, the Indian Premier League issued a statement and confirmed that Shami has been traded from Hyderabad to Lucknow at his existing fee.

"Veteran fast bowler Mohd Shami will turn out for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after a successful trade from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Shami, the second-most expensive acquisition for SRH ahead of the IPL 2025 season at INR 10 crore, will move to LSG at his existing fee," IPL stated.

Advertisement

IPL confirmed that in the upcoming edition of the IPL, Arjun Tendulkar will represent LSG after a successful trade deal from Mumbai at his existing fee of Rs 30 lakh.

"Bowling all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar will represent Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) following a successful transfer from the Mumbai Indians. Arjun will move to LSG at his existing fee of INR 30 lakh. First picked by MI at the 2021 IPL auction, he made his IPL debut for the franchise in 2023," IPL stated.

Arjun, Shami's Numbers In IPL