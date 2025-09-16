Lucknow Weather Update, India A vs Australia A, Unofficial Test: Delayed Start Expected Due to Rain

Lucknow Weather Update, India A vs Australia A, Unofficial Test: It is not good news coming in from Lucknow where India and Australia, their ‘A’ sides, lock horns in the 1st unofficial Test starting Tuesday. The anticipation for the contest was high as India are set to field international stars, but unfortunately it seems the weather will play a part.

Lucknow Weather Update

The latest is that the toss has been delayed due to rain. And that does not look good from the point of view of both the sides who would want to get out there for a contest. At the moment, it is not pouring down - but the drizle is good enough to restrict the players to come out for the match.

Today's temperature in Lucknow is 32°. The day's maximum temperature would hover at around 33°, while minimum temperature is predicted to be 28°. The sad bit is that there is forecast of light rain almost throughout the day. In all probability, it will be a stop-start game which is not good for either sides.

The weather will also have it's bearing on the toss as the team winning it would in all probability like to field first.

India A vs Australia A Squads:

India A Squad: Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, Manav Suthar, Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar