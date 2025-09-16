Republic World
Updated 16 September 2025 at 09:44 IST

Sanju Samson Should Replace Shubman Gill as Opener For Dead-Rubber Asia Cup 2025 Clash vs Oman, Die-Hard Fans Suggest

Asia Cup 2025: Will Sanju Samson, who is yet to face a ball, be made to open against Oman?

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson | Image: @Sachin_Gandhi7
Asia Cup 2025: Having got the better of the UAE and Pakistan; Team India have been on a roll in the ongoing continental tournament. Now that India have qualified for the Super Four stage after UAE beat Oman, it would be interesting to see if India is ready to tinker with the winning combination or not. There have been calls for Sanju Samson to open the batting. But will he is the question. 

In the first two games, Samson did not get to bat as India won the game comfortably. Now, fans reckon Samson should open the batting with Abhishek Sharma in the dead-rubber against Oman. If that happens, Gill has to bat may be at No. 3. But is the management ready to make the change? Here is how fans are reacting. 

‘Samson Should Open’

Meanwhile, India take on Oman on September 19 in Dubai. 

Super Samson

The Kerala-born wicketkeeper-batter came into the continental tournament on the back of a dream run in the KCL and hence one expected he would be trusted at the top of the order as an opener, but that did not happen. 

Gill, who was opening, did not get a big score against Pakistan after remaining unbeaten on 20* off nine against UAE. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 16 September 2025 at 09:42 IST

