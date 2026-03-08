'LUCKY CHARM' MS Dhoni Reaches Ahmedabad Ahead of India-New Zealand T20 WC Final | WATCH VIDEO

T20 WC Final: The Indian team is going to have huge support when they take on a formidable New Zealand at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening. The NMS is expected to be packed to the rafters. It is the biggest game of the cricketing calendar when India take on the Kiwis in the T20 WC final. To watch the epic game, former India captain MS Dhoni reached Ahmedabad in the morning. Dhoni was looking sharp and smart as ever as he walked out of the airport with security all around him.

Dhoni India's ‘Lucky Charm’

The legend was there to root for India at the iconic Wankhede stadium for the semi-final against England and now fans reckon he is the ‘lucky charm’ of the side. There is no doubt that the presence of Dhoni at the Narendra Modi stadium will motivate and encourage the young cricketers. It would be interesting to see if Dhoni opts to have a word with the players or not.

Advertisement

Captain Cool, MS