Updated 8 March 2026 at 10:37 IST
'LUCKY CHARM' MS Dhoni Reaches Ahmedabad Ahead of India-New Zealand T20 WC Final | WATCH VIDEO
T20 WC Final: It is understood that the who's who of the film and the sports fraternity would be present at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Former India captain MS Dhoni reached the city in the morning of the game.
T20 WC Final: The Indian team is going to have huge support when they take on a formidable New Zealand at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening. The NMS is expected to be packed to the rafters. It is the biggest game of the cricketing calendar when India take on the Kiwis in the T20 WC final. To watch the epic game, former India captain MS Dhoni reached Ahmedabad in the morning. Dhoni was looking sharp and smart as ever as he walked out of the airport with security all around him.
Dhoni India's ‘Lucky Charm’
The legend was there to root for India at the iconic Wankhede stadium for the semi-final against England and now fans reckon he is the ‘lucky charm’ of the side. There is no doubt that the presence of Dhoni at the Narendra Modi stadium will motivate and encourage the young cricketers. It would be interesting to see if Dhoni opts to have a word with the players or not.
Captain Cool, MS
Dhoni is arguably India's best captain ever. India won their first-ever ICC Men's T20 World Cup title under MS Dhoni's leadership in 2007, when India defeated Pakistan in the final to claim the inaugural trophy. Then, he went on to lead the Indian side to 2011 ODI World Cup triumph. In 2013, he also led the side to the Champions Trophy title. The legend still continues to play the cash-rich IPL and inspire youngsters. In a few days time, he would be seen playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.
Published On: 8 March 2026 at 10:32 IST