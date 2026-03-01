Sanju Samson Set To Open Against West Indies In Crucial T20 World Cup 2026 Clash, India Likely To Field Unchanged Playing XI In Kolkata

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will square off against Shai Hope's West Indies in the upcoming Super Eight fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Sunday, March 1.

The match between the two giants will begin at 7 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.

India Likely To Go With Unchanged Playing XI Against West Indies

According to a report from The Indian Express, Team India are likely to field an unchanged playing XI in their upcoming fixture against the Caribbeans. The management is planning to stick with the winning formula that helped them secure a commanding 72-run victory over Zimbabwe.

If India retain the same lineup, Sanju Samson will open alongside Abhishek Sharma, while Ishan Kishan will bat at number three. Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav will occupy the fourth and fifth positions in the batting order.

Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube are expected to take charge in the sixth and seventh spots, followed by Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah will lead India’s pace attack alongside Arshdeep, with Hardik and Dube contributing as all-rounders. Meanwhile, Varun and Axar will anchor the spin department.

Here's How India Performed In T20 World Cup 2026

In the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, India have suffered only one defeat so far, against South Africa in the Super Eight. The Men in Blue lost by 76 runs to the Proteas on February 22 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Currently, India are placed third in Group 1 of the Super Eight with two points and a net run rate of -0.100. A win against the West Indies in their upcoming clash is crucial for the Men in Blue to secure a spot in the semi-finals of the prestigious ICC tournament.