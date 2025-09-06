Madan Lal Picks India’s Supreme Opening Combination For Asia Cup 2025, Highlights Their Impact

Former cricketer and 1983 World Cup-winning cricketer Madan Lal has offered his verdict on the ideal opening batters for Team India in the 2025 Asia Cup.

With three openers being kept in India's 15-man side, the suspense about the ideal opening duo continues. The Men in Blue have three openers in Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Shubman Gill. Given that only two players would be in the Playing XI, one of them would be benched.

Madan Lal Identifies Ideal Indian Openers For Asia Cup 2025

Madan Lal has made his choices clear, as he wants Abhishek Sharma and vice-captain Shubman Gill as the openers for Team India in the Asia Cup 2025.

The former cricketer singled out their respective strike rates, which stand over 150, as the key reasons for the selection. Their explosive nature could help the team deliver big from the get-go. He also highlighted the importance of opening batters in the fast-paced nature of T20I cricket.

"Abhishek Sharma's strike rate is more than 225, and Shubman Gill's strike rate is more than 150. Opening is very important in T20Is. In the first six overs, the openers set the game.

Then, after that, you have to ensure that your average is around 7, 8, or 9 and continue until the 14th or 16th over. In the last three to four overs, you have a big hitter like Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel," Madan Lal said to ANI.

Team India Begins Training Camp For Asia Cup In Dubai

Team India has begun preparations for the Asia Cup 2025, as the players and coaching staff came together for their first training camp at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

The atmosphere at the team training session was rich in spirit, with players filled with excitement to be back in the Indian fold. Chuckles, joy and admiration between teammates were seen in a video shared by the BCCI on Instagram.