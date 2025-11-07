Updated 7 November 2025 at 18:35 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Felicitates Pacer Kranti Gaud Following India's Historic Women's World Cup Triumph
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met the pacer Kranti Gaud after India's victory in the Women's World Cup 2025.
- Cricket
- 3 min read
Show Quick Read
Women's World Cup 2025: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav felicitated pacer Kranti Gaud following Team India's historic win in the Women's World Cup 2025.
India clinched a 52-run win over South Africa in the final match at the Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, November 2.
ALSO READ: Maharashtra Government Announces Cash Reward For Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav Following India's Women's World Cup Victory
CM Mohan Yadav Honours India Pacer Kranti Gaud
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's Office took to their official social media and shared pictures of CM Mohan Yadav honouring Kranti Gaud in Bhopal.
Advertisement
"The world of players is the best world. Yoga and meditation hold utmost importance in our lives. Today, at the Bhopal residence, a felicitation was held for Sushri Kranti Gaur—member of the victorious #ICCWomensWorldCup2025 'Indian Women's Cricket Team' and a pride of Madhya Pradesh—and her mother and father. On this occasion, a meaningful dialogue was held with the talented players of the state present there, on various topics, including sports. May you continue to make the people of the state proud, may your resolves be fulfilled—these are my best wishes," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's Office wrote on X.
After being felicitated by the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Kranti Gaud received a grand welcome when she arrived in her hometown in Khajuraho.
Advertisement
While speaking to the media, Kranti said that she is feeling proud after winning the Women's World Cup 2025.
"I am feeling very proud after winning the World Cup...I want to send a message that one should never give up...," Kranti Gaud said to reporters after arriving in Khajuraho as quoted by ANI.
Earlier, on November 3, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore for Kranti Goud after the sensational win in the Women's World Cup 2025 final.
ALSO READ: HISTORY! ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Levels Men’s T20 World Cup Summit Clash Viewership On JioHotstar
Kranti Gaud's Numbers In Women's World Cup 2025
In the Women's World Cup 2025, Kranti Gaud played eight matches, claiming nine wickets at an economy rate of 5.73 and an average of 40.11.
Kranti Gaud made her Women's ODI debut in 2025 against Sri Lanka. Since then, she has played 15 matches and taken 23 wickets at an economy rate of 5.78 and a bowling average of 28.60.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 7 November 2025 at 18:34 IST