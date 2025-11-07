Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Felicitates Pacer Kranti Gaud Following India's Historic Women's World Cup Triumph

Women's World Cup 2025: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav felicitated pacer Kranti Gaud following Team India's historic win in the Women's World Cup 2025.

India clinched a 52-run win over South Africa in the final match at the Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, November 2.

CM Mohan Yadav Honours India Pacer Kranti Gaud

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's Office took to their official social media and shared pictures of CM Mohan Yadav honouring Kranti Gaud in Bhopal.

"The world of players is the best world. Yoga and meditation hold utmost importance in our lives. Today, at the Bhopal residence, a felicitation was held for Sushri Kranti Gaur—member of the victorious #ICCWomensWorldCup2025 'Indian Women's Cricket Team' and a pride of Madhya Pradesh—and her mother and father. On this occasion, a meaningful dialogue was held with the talented players of the state present there, on various topics, including sports. May you continue to make the people of the state proud, may your resolves be fulfilled—these are my best wishes," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's Office wrote on X.

After being felicitated by the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Kranti Gaud received a grand welcome when she arrived in her hometown in Khajuraho.

While speaking to the media, Kranti said that she is feeling proud after winning the Women's World Cup 2025.

"I am feeling very proud after winning the World Cup...I want to send a message that one should never give up...," Kranti Gaud said to reporters after arriving in Khajuraho as quoted by ANI.

Earlier, on November 3, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore for Kranti Goud after the sensational win in the Women's World Cup 2025 final.

Kranti Gaud's Numbers In Women's World Cup 2025

In the Women's World Cup 2025, Kranti Gaud played eight matches, claiming nine wickets at an economy rate of 5.73 and an average of 40.11.