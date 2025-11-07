Updated 7 November 2025 at 17:25 IST
Maharashtra Government Announces Cash Reward For Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav Following India's Women's World Cup Victory
The Maharashtra government announced a cash reward for Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Radha Yadav after India's historic win in the Women's World Cup 2025.
Women's World Cup 2025: Following India's triumph in the Women's World Cup 2025, the Maharashtra government has announced a cash reward for Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Radha Yadav on Friday, November 7.
Earlier on November 7, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Ajit Pawar, interacted with Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Radha Yadav, who hail from the state.
During the interaction, the Maharashtra government announced that it will be giving a whopping cash prize of Rs 2.25 crore to Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Radha Yadav, who were part of the Women's World Cup 2025 winning team.
CM Fadnavis Hails India's Women's World Cup 2025 Win
While speaking to the media, Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that the players from Maharashtra will receive a cash reward of Rs 2.25 crore. Meanwhile, CM Fadnavis added that Amol Muzumdar will be rewarded with Rs 25 lakh.
"It's a matter of great pride for all of us that our women's team has won the ICC Women's World Cup title... India has won it for the first time... Our team met with the Prime Minister and the President. We also wanted to invite them, but we will invite the entire team in the future. Smriti Mandana, Jemimah Rodriguez, Radha Yadav, and Amol Muzumdar, the coach, are from Maharashtra, and so we decided to welcome and honour them... There's a government decision that when an athlete performs well at the international level, we give them approximately Rs 2.25 crore as prize money. The coach also receives Rs 25 lakh...," Devendra Fadnavis said as quoted by ANI.
Smriti, Jemimah, Radha's Numbers In Women's World Cup 2025
At the Women's World Cup 2025, Smriti Mandhana played nine matches and scored 434 runs at a strike rate of 99.08 and an average of 54.25. She hammered one century and two fifties in the marquee event. Mandhana ended the tournament as the second-highest run-scorer in the Women's World Cup 2025.
Meanwhile, Jemimah Rodrigues played eight matches and seven innings in the Women's World Cup 2025, scoring 292 runs at a strike rate of 101.03 and an average of 58.40. On the other hand, Radha Yadav played three matches, taking four wickets at an economy rate of 7.42 and a bowling average of 35.25.
