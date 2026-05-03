Mahela Jaywardene's No Non-Sense Verdict On MI's Humiliating Defeat To CSK In IPL 2026: 'Not Playing Our Best Cricket'

IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered a humiliating eight-wicket defeat to Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 44th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, May 2.

CSK Outclass MI in Chennai

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was named Player of the Match after his unbeaten 67-run knock from 48 balls at a strike rate of 139.58. The 29-year-old struck five fours and two sixes during his time at the crease.

The Mumbai-based franchise displayed a sluggish performance at Chepauk. In the first innings, Naman Dhir was the lone standout batter for MI, scoring 57 runs from 37 balls. His effort powered MI to 159/7.

In the second innings, MI’s bowling attack failed to pick up wickets at crucial intervals. Jasprit Bumrah and AM Ghazanfar were the only wicket-takers for the side.

Advertisement

Jayawardene Opens Up On MI's Struggles In IPL 2026

Speaking at the post-match press conference, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene admitted that the team is not playing its best cricket. He added that they are struggling to maintain momentum in the ongoing edition of the IPL.

Advertisement

"It all depends on different surfaces as well, how you go about it. I mean, you can't just go out and play; yes, the percentage game is there depending on the surfaces that you're playing, it is favouring, but I think we do have the nucleus, we have the batters who could do the same thing as well, I mean getting 200 runs, 220, it can be achieved, but obviously not on this surface for sure. Depending on that, we just have to play our best cricket. That's what I said—we're not playing our best cricket, so then it's easier to find so many things that are not right. But we need to understand that we do play some good cricket in bits and pieces, but we can't get a full game...," Jayawardene told reporters.

Currently, Mumbai Indians sit ninth on the IPL 2026 standings with four points and a net run rate of -0.803. MI have registered two wins and suffered seven defeats after playing nine matches so far.