Major Boost For IPL Teams, Cricket South Africa In Negotiation With BCCI To Soften Their Stance Ahead Of WTC Final: Report

The resumption of IPL 2025 has hit a roadblock as Cricket South Africa has issued an ultimatum for the players to return on May 26. South Africa are poised to take on Australia in the World Test Championship final on June 11 at Lord's.

South Africa In Conversation With BCCI Regarding Return Of Players

Eight players, Corbin Bosch (Mumbai Indians), Wiaan Moulder (SunRisers Hyderabad), Marco Jansen (Punjab Kings), Aiden Markram (Lucknow SuperGiants), Lungi Ngidi (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans), Ryan Rickelton (Mumbai Indians) and Tristan Stubbs (Delhi Capitals) have been named in the WTC final squad and the revised IPL schedule has jeopardisd South Africa's plans.

But now Cricket South Africa's Director of Cricket confirmed that the board is in constant negotiations with the BCCI to reach a consensus regarding the situation. Due to the rising tension between India and Pakistan, the IPL was suspended for a week and will now resume from May 17. As quoted by Cricbuzz, Enoch Nkwe said, “Yes, we want the Test players back on 26th, but hence I say the matter is getting finalised by higher-up. (We) can't confirm yet until the matter is settled between the two governing bodies (CSA and BCCI).”

The Revised IPL Schedule Altered South Africa's Plans

The South African team was scheduled to start practice on May 31, followed by a practice match on June 3 against Zimbabwe. But the CSA's Director of Cricket insisted the squad will start practising on June 3, the day of the IPL final. "Correction - squad will resume training for the game on 3rd. Like I said, the matter is being discussed higher up than me. At ground level, we are focusing on preps for the WTC Final."