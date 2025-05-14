Major Boost For IPL Teams, Cricket South Africa In Negotiation With BCCI To Soften Their Stance Ahead Of WTC Final: Report

Updated May 14th 2025, 18:03 IST
The resumption of IPL 2025 has hit a roadblock as Cricket South Africa has issued an ultimatum for the players to return on May 26. South Africa are poised to take on Australia in the World Test Championship final on June 11 at Lord's.
Eight players, Corbin Bosch (Mumbai Indians), Wiaan Moulder (SunRisers Hyderabad), Marco Jansen (Punjab Kings), Aiden Markram (Lucknow SuperGiants), Lungi Ngidi (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans), Ryan Rickelton (Mumbai Indians) and Tristan Stubbs (Delhi Capitals) have been named in the WTC final squad and the revised IPL schedule has jeopardisd South Africa's plans.
Also Read: IPL 2025: Andre Russell and Sunil Narine Expected To Rejoin KKR Camp Ahead Of Crucial RCB Clash
But now Cricket South Africa's Director of Cricket confirmed that the board is in constant negotiations with the BCCI to reach a consensus regarding the situation. Due to the rising tension between India and Pakistan, the IPL was suspended for a week and will now resume from May 17. As quoted by Cricbuzz, Enoch Nkwe said, “Yes, we want the Test players back on 26th, but hence I say the matter is getting finalised by higher-up. (We) can't confirm yet until the matter is settled between the two governing bodies (CSA and BCCI).”
Also Read: BCCI's IPL 2025 Resumption Plans Hit New Roadblock, Cricket South Africa Puts Up Huge Condition Ahead Of WTC Final Against Australia
The South African team was scheduled to start practice on May 31, followed by a practice match on June 3 against Zimbabwe. But the CSA's Director of Cricket insisted the squad will start practising on June 3, the day of the IPL final. "Correction - squad will resume training for the game on 3rd. Like I said, the matter is being discussed higher up than me. At ground level, we are focusing on preps for the WTC Final."
Five Australian cricketers have also been named, including the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. Starc is unlikely to return for the Delhi Capitals, who are also in contention for the IPL 2025 playoffs. As per the revised IPL 2025 schedule, the remainder group stage matches will be played across six venues.
Published May 14th 2025, 18:03 IST