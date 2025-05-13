Major Implications For RCB! England Reveals White-Ball Squad For West Indies Tour, Two Franchise Players Elected

RCB team forms a huddle before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chinnaswamy Stadium | Image: AP Photo

IPL 2025: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru may have run into some trouble after the England Cricket Board announced their squad for the white-ball tour in the West Indies. With the updated schedule for the remaining Indian Premier League matches being announced, all the franchises have been trying to figure out ways to bring the players back who had left India. However, Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell have been named for the T20Is, which poses an enormous difficulty for the side since they are one of the top contenders to win the IPL title in the 2025 season.

Trouble On The Line For RCB After ECB's Announcement?

The IPL 2025 season was halted after tensions between India and Pakistan rose. Several international players left India because of increasing concerns. However, after a ceasefire was put in place, the BCCI and the Indian Premier League announced they would resume the tournament.

The season begins this week, and the franchises are calling back all the players who had signed up. While uncertainty remains over all players' returns, RCB has some concern regarding two of their top-performing players after they were named for an away tour for England.

England Cricket has named RCB stars Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell for the upcoming white-ball tour in the West Indies. Salt was named for T20Is, while Bethell would be a part of both series.

Phil Salt & Jacob Bethell Could Compromise RCB's Plans

Given that Phil Salt is one of RCB's top-order players, his absence could heavily dent their title-winning hopes. Bengaluru was inches away from securing a spot in the playoffs before the tournament was suspended. But losing out on the wicketkeeper-batter could be a huge issue for the side.

Notably, Salt isn't a part of the ODI series, which could allow him to stay in the league-stage matches. Jaco Bethell's situation is bleak as he has been named for the entire white-ball series. RCB may have to miss out on him. Phil Salt's situation for the playoffs would be determined once the team secured their spot in the top four of the points table.