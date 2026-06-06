Manav Suthar: Rajasthan Spinner’s India Test Debut vs Afghanistan in Mullanpur – Check Player Profile

Ind vs Afg: Manav Suthar becomes the first specialist spinner to debut for India in Tests since 2021. In 2021, Axar Patel made his debut and now Suthar. So who is Suthar and how has he made it to the side? It needs to be noted that Suthar has been picked over Harsh Dubey. This also shows the faith and belief the team management has in him. The 23-year-old received his maiden Test cap from Kuldeep Yadav in what certainly is a historic moment for him. He has featured 29 first-class matches, taking 129 wickets.

Suthar Certain For SL Tests?

Apart from 29 first-class matches, Suthar has also played 25 List-A matches and 29 T20Is. He was also part of the Gujarat Titans franchise during the IPL 2026 season in which he played four games and picked up two wickets.

In what can be called a tactical move, India coach Gautam Gambhir remained mum on Suthar's chances of making a debut even on the eve of the game. Another important thing Gambhir claimed was that whoever makes the XI will play an important role in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

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“This is perhaps the only Test match where we can have a look at someone who could be our fourth spinner. Because after this, we go to Sri Lanka, and we might have to carry four spinners. So this is an ideal opportunity to try someone who could be a long-term option as well,” Gambhir told reporters in the pre-match press conference.

It is also for the first time in 15 years, India will field a home Test XI without either Ravi Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja.

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