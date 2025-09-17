Updated 17 September 2025 at 16:06 IST
Smriti Mandhana Powers Team India With Sensational Century Against Australia-W, Seals Second-Fastest ODI Ton
Smriti Mandhana smashed a 77-ball century vs Australia Women in the 2nd ODI, marking the second-fastest ODI ton for India Women and continuing her blazing form ahead of the 2025 Cricket World Cup.
Team India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has continued her solid form in the game. The Indian cricketer sealed a 77-ball century against Australia Women in the second ODI match.
Mandhana's stellar form and the century against Australia Women have positioned her among the greats in the game. The Indian women's vice-captain's century expresses her guns-blazing ability to fire off from the start. The century against AUS-W also helped her attain significant records.
Smriti Mandhana Registers Second Fastest ODI Ton For Team India vs AUS-W
After suffering a tough defeat to Australia in the first ODI, Team India Women have showcased clinical brilliance with the bat during the dress rehearsal for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India and Sri Lanka.
A strong start from Smriti Mandhana has helped set the tone of the match, which is currently happening at the new PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh.
Smriti Mandhana has officially registered the second-fastest ODI century for the Indian women's cricket Team. She registered the feat in 77 balls and surpassed India captain Harmanpreet Kaur in the list. She had sealed an 82-ball ton against England in ODI cricket.
Notably, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has registered the fastest ODI century for India Women. She had attained the feat in 2025 against Ireland Women. Mandhana had accomplished the fastest ODI century in 70 balls.
Check Out The Fastest Hundreds For India Women In ODIs
- 70 balls - Smriti Mandhana vs Ireland, 2025
- 77 balls - Smriti Mandhana vs Australia, Today
- 82 balls - Harmanpreet Kaur vs England, 2025
- 87 balls - Harmanpreet Kaur vs South Africa, 2024
- 89 balls - Jemimah Rodrigues vs South Africa, 2025
Smriti Mandhana Equals the Women's World Record
Smriti Mandhana's 77-ball century has also helped her attain a clinical accomplishment in women's international cricket. The century against Australia Women in the 2nd ODI match helped her clinch her 12th ODI ton.
The Indian vice-captain has equalled the women's world record, which is currently held by Suzie Bates of New Zealand and Tammy Beaumont of England. She now joins the elite list of cricketers in One-Day Internationals. Mandhana has achieved her 12th ODI ton in just 106 innings.
Mandhana was eventually dismissed after she scored 117 runs off 91 balls. Tahlia McGrath took the prized wicket of the India vice captain, with Ashleigh Gardner successfully assisting by completing the catch.
