N Jagadeesan’s Solid Half-Century Lays The Foundation For India A Following Australia A’s Big Total In Day Two

Day two of the India A vs Australia A clash in Lucknow had an explosive display from the Aussie cricketers, with the middle order showcasing utter prowess over the Indian bowlers.

After Australia A declared at 532/6, N Jagadeesan responded with similar flair and composure during India A's innings. While opener Abhimanyu Easwaran scored 44, Jagadeesan's unbeaten knock has kept India A's hopes in the game.

Australia A Score 532/6d, Showcase Clinical Dominance

Day two of the India A vs Australia A action at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow had a clinical batting display from both sides.

As Liam Scott and Josh Phillipe returned to action, they pulled off a solid partnership to frustrate the Indian bowlers.

Liam Scott scored a 122-ball 81, while Josh Philliot remained unbeaten during their innings.

The wicketkeeper-batter pulled off a swashbuckling 87-ball 123 to stabilise Australia A as they continued to bat. Xavier Bartlett had scored an unbeaten 39 when the innings were declared.

India A Firmly Responds With N Jagadeesan's Half Century

When India A came out to bat, opener Abhimanyu Easwaran started decently with a 58-ball 44, which set the tone as they got the Innings started. Specialist batter N Jagadeesan stood tall with an unbeaten fifty off 95 balls, continuing the hosts' firm stand in the game.

Sai Sudharsan entered at number three and put up an unbeaten 20 runs off 27 balls. Sagadeesan and Susharsan's contributions helped India A reach 116 runs at the loss of a wicket.

India A would be up for a tough challenge as Australia A have displayed a tremendous score on the board before declaring their innings.

While the hosts' bowlers could not make a big wicket-taking splurge, it is yet to be seen how the Aussie bowlers will stand up to the task against the Indian batters.