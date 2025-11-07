Mark Wood Admits To 'Feeling That Excitement' As England Fast Bowler Gears Up For Comeback In The Ashes

England's bowler Mark Wood in action during Day 1 of the 3rd Test match at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Rajkot | Image: ANI

England fast bowler Mark Wood is eagerly looking forward to making his comeback with England Cricket. The pacer is returning to the English line-up after a prolonged rehab and is feeling the jitters of bowling with the team at full tilt.

Mark Wood suffered an injury to his left knee during the ICC Champions Trophy and was ruled out of action. Following the knee ligament surgery, he underwent extensive rehabilitation and missed out on the entire summer of cricket in England to regain full fitness.

Mark Wood Buzzing With Excitement Ahead Of England Return For The Ashes

With the ECB naming Mark Wood in their Ashes squad, the fast bowler is thrilled as he is bowling once again after a 'boring' six-month rehab period.

The English pacer is in line for a long-awaited comeback at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia, and is much more aligned as he joins the English squad in the build-up for the series opener Test match-up.

"It was boring to start with, bowling by myself, but to now bowl in front of the batters, it's exciting. It's now feeling like the start of the tour, and I'm feeling that excitement building to the first game.

"When I was running on the treadmill at home, I was visualising the stadium and my run-up, and using the experience of playing here before. It certainly helped the motivation, when I was running in a cool, dark garage at home. Gearing up for being here, I'm so much more aligned to it now," Mark Wood said, as quoted by ESPN.

Mark Wood added that the trajectory was not steady and admitted he was not doing well. He had to build himself up again and is now ramping up his performance in the game.

Australian Press Begins With Early Mind Games As England Arrives In Perth

The arrival of England captain Ben Stokes in Perth for the Ashes series caused quite a stir as the Australian press rolled out the carpet for him in their own style. The media banter began with England's arrival, as The West Australian put up a blistering welcome for England's Test captain.

In the daily newspaper, Ben Stokes was labelled as "England's Cocky Captain Complainer." The publication further criticised their aggressive bazball strategy, calling it "carefree and careless thrash batting."