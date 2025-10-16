Mark Wood Maps Out His Comeback Timeline, England Bowler 'Confident' For Upcoming Ashes Tests

England's bowler Mark Wood in action during Day 1 of the 3rd Test match at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Rajkot | Image: ANI

Mark Wood, the fast bowler for England Cricket, has opened up about his recovery following his knee surgery. The cricketer has been out of action for a while as he recovers to return to full-time action.

The English pacer has said that he had to remain cautious throughout his road to recovery.

Wood had missed out on the entire English summer, including the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. He has not bowled in international cricket since the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Mark Wood Opens Up On His Road To Recovery Following Knee Surgery

England bowler Mark Wood opened up about his rehabilitation post-knee surgery and expressed that it was frustrating as he could not play cricket.

Notably, Wood was supposed to return in the fifth India vs England Test and was seen training in the nets. However, a swelling halted his progress, and he could not return to action.

But the English fast bowler is in good spirits and eyes a comeback in the New Zealand series. He would then lead up to the coveted Ashes series against Australia in the land Down Under.

"It was a frustrating summer. I didn't get to play any cricket, and my knee, at times when you think that you're just about ready to play, it was not just quite there.

"I got knocked back a couple of times, but in the tent it's been going well. I've had the speed gun out and the pace is getting up there, so I'm building nicely into New Zealand first, and then the Australian leg," Mark Wood said to the Wisden Cricket Weekly podcast.

Wood added that his rehab has been full of ups and downs, but he is in a good position and ready to go for the first Test in Perth, Western Australia.

Ashes 2025 Will Be Crucial For England Cricket

The upcoming Ashes series will be crucial for England as their aim will be to bring the Ashes back home. The previous Test series ended in a 2-2 draw.

Australia pulled off a solid start by winning the first two matches in Birmingham and Lord's, but England forged a comeback to win the third Test match in Leeds.

The fourth match in Manchester ended in a draw, courtesy of England's clinical fightback. The hosts went on to win the fifth and final match, ending the series in a draw.