'Why Can't he Play For India?' Sourav Ganguly's Pertinent Question to Ajit Agarkar on Mohammed Shami's Exile

Former Board of Control of Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly has raised a pertinent question for chief selector Ajit Agarkar. Ganguly has asked Agarkar why is veteran pacer Mohammed Shami not being included in the national side despite good performances in the domestic circuit. Gangly questioned Agarkar during an event after Shami picked 3/34 for Bengal against Puducherry in a Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy game. Before his heroics in Hyderabad against Puducherry, he picked up four wickets against Haryana as well.

‘Why can’t he keep playing Test matches’

“I’m sure the selectors are watching. I’m sure there is communication between Mohammed Shami and selectors; I don’t know. But if you ask me, in terms of fitness and skills, it’s the Mohammed Shami we know of. So I really don’t see any reason why can’t he keep playing Test matches and one-day and T20 cricket for India because the skill is enormous,” Ganguly, the former BCCI president, said during an event.

When Will Shami Comeback?