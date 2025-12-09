Updated 9 December 2025 at 11:38 IST
'Why Can't he Play For India?' Sourav Ganguly's Pertinent Question to Ajit Agarkar on Mohammed Shami's Exile
Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami has been in red-hot form, yet he is not getting a chance to play for the national side.
Former Board of Control of Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly has raised a pertinent question for chief selector Ajit Agarkar. Ganguly has asked Agarkar why is veteran pacer Mohammed Shami not being included in the national side despite good performances in the domestic circuit. Gangly questioned Agarkar during an event after Shami picked 3/34 for Bengal against Puducherry in a Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy game. Before his heroics in Hyderabad against Puducherry, he picked up four wickets against Haryana as well.
‘Why can’t he keep playing Test matches’
“I’m sure the selectors are watching. I’m sure there is communication between Mohammed Shami and selectors; I don’t know. But if you ask me, in terms of fitness and skills, it’s the Mohammed Shami we know of. So I really don’t see any reason why can’t he keep playing Test matches and one-day and T20 cricket for India because the skill is enormous,” Ganguly, the former BCCI president, said during an event.
When Will Shami Comeback?
Shami picked up an injury during the 2023 ODI World Cup and since he underwent an ankle surgery. But lately, he has recovered and started playing domestic cricket. He last featured for India in the Champions Trophy where he picked up nine wickets in five matches. While what happens with Shami remains to be seen, he is 35 and not getting any younger. He wants to play for the country again, but it will be difficult for him to make it through. One thing is for certain, going by his SMAT show - he still has it in him to pick wickets and win games.
