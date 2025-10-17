Marnus Labuschagne Replaces Injured Cameron Green in Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's Comeback ODI Series in Australia

Ind vs Aus: In a last-minute tweak, Cricket Australia has added Marnus Labuschagne to their ODI squad in place of injured Cameron Green. The announcement was made on Friday, a couple of days before the opening ODI at the Optus stadium in Perth. Labuschagne is in good form in domestic cricket and hence this looks like a blessing in disguise for the hosts.

"He's just so on, peak Marnus," Matthew Renshaw told cricket.com.au's The Unplayable Podcast in Perth in an episode released on Friday.

"It's really good to see, and it's good that the work he's done in the off-season is working out for him now … he's (only) missed out once (this season)."

"Green will complete a short period of rehabilitation and is tracking to return to play in round three of the Sheffield Shield to continue his preparation for the Ashes," CA said in a statement this morning.

What Happened to Green?

Green's injury has been diagnosed as "low grade" and it's understood his absence from the three-match series is precautionary, with the 26-year-old hoping to play in Western Australia's next Sheffield Shield match on October 28 as previously planned. The Australian side does not want to risk Green because they realise he would play a huge role in the upcoming Ashes.

Australia’s updated ODI squad for India series

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc. Game two onwards: Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis