Rohit Sharma Got Leaner, Fitter Due to ODI Retirement Talks? Reason Behind Surreal Transformation Revealed

Ind vs Aus: Fitness has always been a concern with former India skipper Rohit Sharma. In fact, there has been much talk around his ODI retirement and one of the reasons behind it has been his fitness. But now, he silenced his critics with his latest look, where he looks leaner and fitter. Pictures of Rohit went viral from the CEAT Cricket Awards and his stunning transformation became the talk of the town. The question was, did he do all the hardwork to get in shape because he realised he may be axed if he doesn't get fitter and his 2027 WC dream will crash?

Rohit's dear friend, Abhishek Nayar has revealed the motivation behind it.

‘Few images of him coming out of the airport’

"There were a lot of talks about him putting on weight and a few images of him coming out of the airport. So, it was about changing all of that and in a lot of ways to be healthier, faster and fitter," he said on Star Sports.

HITMAN For a Reason!

Spotlight would be on Rohit, as he is returning to international cricket after a gap of seven months. The 38-year-old's last ODI match was against New Zealand in the summit clash of the Champions Trophy 2025. He went onto lead the side to the title in the Champions Trophy earlier in the year.