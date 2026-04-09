WATCH | Marnus Labuschagne, Babar Azam BIZARRELY Release Bird During PSL Match Symbolising Pakistan’s Commitment to World Peace

PSL 2026: It was hilarious to see captains of PSL franchises Marnus Labuschagne, Babar Azam release a dove bird symbolising Pakistan's commitment to peace. Ahead of the game between Hyderabad Kingsmen and Peshawar Zalmi on Wednesday, the captains released a dove in the presence of the PSL CEO.

The bird took a lap around the empty Karachi stadium before leaving. It was clearly visible that Labuschagne could not hold onto his laughter as he was stunned to see such a thing happening on a cricket field. Here is a clip of what exactly happened.

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It is no secret that the PSL 2026 season has been plagued with controversies - be it the ball-tampering scandal or the pink-ball row.

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Meanwhile, the Zalmi side won the match by four wickets.

Iftikhar Ahmed was the star of the show for the Zalmi side as he picked up four crucial wickets conceding 21 runs in his four overs. His good show with the ball bundled out Hyderabad Kingsmen for 145.

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Chasing a low total, Zalmi took the match right to the final ball before winning it. Babar top-scored for Zalmi with 43 off 37 balls.

"Since they had quite a few lefties, we based our combination on that. And here in Karachi, the pitch behaves differently, it was a bit slow. There was assistance for the spinners and they adjusted well. We gained momentum during the powerplay. Iftikhar finished it but we should have finished it earlier. Back-to-back wickets fell, putting us under pressure. They bowled many dot balls, their bowling was amazing as well. Ifti is an experienced player and he finished well. The fewer mistakes we make, the better it will be for us," Babar said at the post-match presentation after the win.