Vaibhav Sooryavanshi BREAKS Silence on Hammering Jasprit Bumrah For Two Sixes During RR-MI IPL 2026 Match: 'Didn't Feel Like...'

IPL 2026: Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi broke silence on facing India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah and smashing him for two sixes. For the unversed, Sooryavanshi hot Bumrah for two sixes in five balls.

While Sooryavanshi's two sixes off Bumrah broke the internet, the humble teenager broke silence over how he felt. Claiming that he was trying to focus on the ball and not the bowler, Sooryavanshi said his plan was to back his game.

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‘Tried to back my own game’

"It didn't feel like much, sir. I was just trying to focus on the ball, rather than the bowler. I was a bit nervous, because such a big bowler was in front of me. But I tried to back my own game and play the ball instead of the game," he said.

Revealing why he went early for his drills a day before the match, he added, "Those drills help a lot because we do them from a short distance and he throws them very fast. It gives you extra time when you finally face the bowler. After the last game, I felt there were one or two points, I needed to work on to help my batting. That's why I went early yesterday and it definitely helped in the game today."

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"In the last two innings, I have been getting out after playing good shots. Even in the first match, it was a good shot but it went straight to the fielder. I feel like if I had played the whole innings today, the score would have been much bigger," he added further.