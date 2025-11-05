Matt Short Lays Out Australia's Toughest Challenge Against India In T20Is: 'We've Watched A Lot Of Footage'

India's Varun Chakaravarthy and teammates celebrate the wicket of Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman during their Asia Cup 2025 final match, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai | Image: ANI

Matt Short, Australia's top-order batter, has identified the team's biggest challenge while facing India in T20I cricket. He has highlighted that it has been tough to read Varun Chakaravarthy's bowling because of the way he bowls.

In the bouncy and seam-bowling tracks of Australia, Varun Chakaravarthy has emerged as a successful spin bowler for the Indian side in T20Is. The way he has acclimated to the situation at hand has been impressive, as he has scalped some key wickets in the series so far.

Australia batter Matt Short has highlighted that the team has been watching Varun Chakaravarthy's footage and that he has been a player to keep an eye on. He added that with the T20 World Cup happening on the spin-friendly tracks of India, Varun could do significant damage to the opposition in the subcontinental conditions.

"Oh, he's tough. I think what makes it the hardest is just how quick he bowls. We've obviously watched a lot of footage and whatnot. But yeah, that's probably going to be the other challenge heading to India if it is spinning or Sri Lanka as well.

"So you know, here in Australia, it's probably not as much spin as a subcontinent, obviously. So yeah, he's a tough one, but yeah, one we'll have to look out for," Matt Short said while speaking to the reporters.

Team India Begins Training At The Gold Coast For Australia T20Is

The Indian cricket team has begun its training for the upcoming 4th T20I match against Australia. Following a day off, where the cricketers were seen enjoying a day out at the beach, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue were seen training under the sunny skies of the Gold Coast.

At the Carrara Stadium, cricketers like Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma batted in the nets to get into the groove. Nitish Reddy also batted in the nets, which is a positive sign as he was injured during the ODI series.