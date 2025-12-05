Versatile KL Rahul's Adaptive Mastery Takes Centre Stage, Receives Critical Acclaim: 'If He Batted 3 Or Opened...'

India's batting has been the focal point in both ODI matches against South Africa, and KL Rahul has played a huge role. The stand-in captain has delivered with the bat in both matches and has registered back-to-back fifties while batting in the middle order.

Stand-in ODI Captain KL Rahul Receives Huge Praise

Rahul has been one of the standout performers, having juggled his captaincy and batting responsibilities beautifully. He has traditionally been a top-order player, but his adaptability has seen him take on the finisher's mantle as he has displayed calmness and maturity.

Rahul batted at no. 6 in Ranchi but elevated himself to one spot in Raipur. That didn't deter his mindset, and he scored a quickfire 43-ball 66 at a strike rate of 153.49. Dale Steyn believes that had KL Rahul batted in the top order, he would have easily got hundreds to his name.

He told Star Sports, “He just knows how to do it. If he batted 3 or opened, I'm pretty certain he would go on to get hundreds. But those positions are for other players, and he knows what his role is within this team."

Steyn also heaped praise on Rahul's batting awareness. “A good, handy knock set by the skipper, KL, and he led his team well in the first one. In the second game too, he knew exactly when to go slow and when to explode."

India Take On South Africa In ODI Series Finale