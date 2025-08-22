Matthew Breetzke Sets New Benchmark, Surpasses Ex-Indian Cricketer's Longstanding Feat During 2nd ODI vs AUS

Matthew Breetzke of South Africa bats during the one day international between Australia and South Africa at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns | Image: AAPImage via AP

Matthew Breetzke, the middle-order batter for South Africa, has etched history with his stunning 88-run knock against Cricket Australia in the second ODI at Mackay.

The 26-year-old Proteas Men cricketer has overtaken Navjot Singh Sidhu to become the first cricketer to score consecutive fifties to start his ODI career. He attained the feat in just four matches, while Sidhu did it in five.

Matthew Breetzke Shatters 38-Year-Old Record vs AUS In 2nd ODI

South African cricketer Matthew Breetzke made waves with his performance in the One-Day International format. The Proteas Men lit up the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay during the second ODI match against Australia.

The Proteas Men have put up an impactful performance, with Matthew Breetzke powering through with a solid 88-run knock off 78 balls, which helped South Africa keep up with the momentum.

Matthew Breetzke's 78-ball 88 helped him etch a clinical record in the history of the game. The Proteas Men have broken a 38-year-old record held by former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The 26-year-old has become the first cricketer in ODIs to start his career with four consecutive fifty+ scores. Sidhu had etched the record with four consecutive half-centuries in five matches during the 1987 World Cup, but Breetzke did it in just four games.

South Africa Pull Off Stunning Win Over Australia, Take ODI Series 2-0

South Africa did not have the ideal start with the bat after openers Ryan Rickelton and captain Aiden Markram fell early. Rickelton scored just eight runs, while the stand-in skipper was dismissed for a four-ball duck.

After Tony de Zorzi pulled off a 38-run knock, Matthew Breetzke and Tristan Stubbs took command in the middle order with their scintillating knocks.

Matthew Breetzke pulled off a 78-ball 88, which included eight boundaries and two sixes. Tristan Stubbs delivered an 87-ball 74, bringing the required balance in South Africa's middle order.

Despite the collapse, South Africa managed to put up 277 runs on the scoreboard. But their commanding performance with the ball aided in keeping Cricket Australia at bay.