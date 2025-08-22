R Ashwin Reveals The Motivation Behind Calling Time On His Career In International Cricket: 'To Sit Out More Eventually Got Me'

R Ashwin, the former Indian cricketer, has dropped a new bombshell over his recent retirement from international cricket.

The veteran Indian spinner revealed that the frequent benching on overseas tours and the emotional toll of being away from his children made him reassess his priorities.

Ashwin has enjoyed an illustrious career with the Indian Cricket Team, particularly in the game's longest format. He has been ranked among the legendary off-spinners.

R Ashwin Opens Up On His Decision Behind International Retirement

R Ashwin shocked the world after calling time on his international career during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

As a tactical strategist and India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests with 537 dismissals, the veteran has enjoyed an illustrious career in the game, primarily in red-ball cricket.

R Ashwin recently spoke about his decision to retire from international cricket. He emphasised that his desire for balance and to spend time with his wife and kids primarily motivated his decision.

“I was pretty old, I must admit. But going on tours and having to just sit out a lot more eventually got to me.

"I mean, not in terms of not wanting to contribute to the team, but you’re thinking if I would rather be at home, spending time with children. They are also growing up, and what am I actually doing? So I just felt like okay... In my head, I always decided that I would retire at 34-35," R Ashwin said to Rahul Dravid in his recent episode of Kutti Stories With Ash.

R Ashwin's Future In CSK Up In The Air

While R Ashwin has pulled the curtain on his international career, the Indian off-spinner continues his love affair with the game in domestic and franchise cricket.

The Indian off-spin all-rounder recently participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season as a part of the Chennai Super Kings.

However, reports have surfaced that the veteran cricketer is seeking clarity over his position in the franchise ahead of the IPL 2026 season.