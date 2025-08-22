Ross Taylor Backs Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to Play 2027 ODI WC Amid Retirement Rumours: 'Still Very Fit'

Will Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma play the 2027 ODI World Cup? That is the question and among fans, it is being hotly debated. While some reports claim that they will call it a day soon, former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor reckons the two stalwarts should continue playing and should definitely feature in the 2027 ODI WC. Taylor admitted that the world wants to see them.

‘The world wants to see them’

"Well, you see Virat and Rohit themselves, they’re still very fit, but still scoring runs, so really it's up to them and what they want to do. It's pretty taxing on their body, playing as much cricket as they do. They’re both parents too, they’re spending a lot more time away from home and, kids. The world wants to see them there and hopefully from the world cricket point of view and the Indian cricket point of view, hope they’re both there in 2027,” said Taylor at Champions League T-10 Noida Trophy launch event.

During the event, Taylor fondly recalled meeting Kohli for the first time at the RCB camp.

‘Slightly chubby Virat Kohli’

“He was a very young 18 to 19-year-old, slightly chubby Virat Kohli. Cameron White said, ‘watch this guy? He's going to be world class’. He looked OK. But he's turned out to be a fantastic player, obviously very loyal to RCB, but also, what he's done to Indian cricket and world cricket has been fantastic. I suppose, I've always had a soft spot because I've seen him grow up from a teenager. So it's obviously it's nice for RCB to get across the line this year and finally win the IPL,” said Taylor.