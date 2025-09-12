Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Left With 'Goosebumps' As India ODI Star Sparks Joy After Busting Retirement Talks

Rohit Sharma has sparked joy among the fans after debunking all the chatter about his retirement from the ODI format. As the Indian cricketer gears up for action, his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, is particularly thrilled for him as he prepares for a comeback for Team India.

After retiring from T20Is and Test cricket, considerable buzz circled Rohit Sharma regarding his career in One-Day International cricket. The 38-year-old is a one-format player, given that he has not retired from ODI cricket.

The 38-year-old has cleared the confusion with a sound message to the BCCI selectors and head coach Gautam Gambhir by declaring that the fire is still raging.

Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Sajdeh Expresses Joy Over India Star's Video

India ODI cricketer Rohit Sharma shared a video on social media, where he could be seen facing some throwdowns in the nets. While being all padded up, the 38-year-old was seen hitting some shots and looked in great shape.

The video also had a message written, which mentioned, “I am here again. It feels really good.”

Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, who has been a cornerstone throughout his cricket career, expressed joy as the 38-year-old sent out a bold message. In the comment section of the post, Ritika was left teary-eyed as she shared the emojis and also wrote that she had got 'goosebumps.'

"Goosebumps and 🥹🥹🥹," Ritika Sajdeh commented on her husband Rohit Sharma's post.

Ritika Sajdeh's comment on Rohit Sharma's Instagram post | Image: Screengrab/Instagram@rohitsharma45

Rohit Sharma Looks In Top Gear Ahead Of ODI Series

Rohit Sharma is putting in extra effort in the gym and during training sessions and has been attempting to keep his case for the upcoming ODI series.

The last time Rohit was in action for Team India was at the ICC Champions Trophy Final, where the Men in Blue defeated New Zealand to win the title.

The India ODI star has been lean in terms of physique and has also cleared a pre-season fitness assessment he underwent at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The next time Rohit Sharma is expected to be in action could be during India's away white-ball tour of Australia, where he and Virat Kohli could return to the India fold in ODI cricket.