Matthew Mott Appointed As New Head Coach Of Sydney Sixers Ahead Of BBL 2026-27 Season

Matthew Mott has been appointed as the new head coach of the Sydney Sixers for the Big Bash League (BBL), taking over after James Hopes' quick exit to join Queensland.

As part of the move, Mott will step down from his role as the Sixers' Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) coach, with the club expected to announce his replacement later this week, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The former England white-ball coach, who was part of the Sixers' BBL coaching staff as an assistant last season, has signed a two-year contract. He becomes the club's third BBL head coach this year, following Hopes, who had succeeded Greg Shipperd before leaving just two months into the role.

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Mott was appointed WBBL head coach last year, and the club considered having him oversee both the men's and women's teams. However, the Sixers opted to keep the two coaching positions separate, with the WBBL season running from late October to early December and the BBL campaign beginning shortly after and continuing until the end of January.

"With the potential for the BBL and WBBL windows to shift each season, we have appointed separate head coaches for each team to ensure continuity and long-term stability across both programs," Rachael Haynes, Sydney Sixers general manager, said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

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"While we considered Matthew's ability to lead both programs, we've taken a long-term view to ensure consistent and stable leadership across both teams. The strength of the candidate we have appointed as WBBL head coach gave us confidence that this was the right move for both programs, and we look forward to announcing that news in the coming days," Rachael added.

Incoming Sydney Sixers coach Matthew said he was humbled by the opportunity to lead the men's program.

"I've been part of the Sixers family for a long time, so to have the opportunity to step into the BBL Head Coach role is something I'm incredibly excited about," Mott said.

"This is a club with a proud history and a winning culture, and I'm looking forward to building on the foundations that have been established over many seasons. Having worked closely with the men's program, I've seen first-hand the talent and potential within this playing group," Mott added.

"While it's disappointing that I won't be able to continue as WBBL Head Coach, I'm incredibly grateful for my time with the women's program and wish Ash [Gardner], the players and support staff all the very best for WBBL|12," he said.

Under Mott's leadership, Australia also recorded a world-record streak of 26 consecutive ODI victories and established itself as the benchmark team in international women's cricket. Earlier in his coaching career, Mott served as Head Coach of the New South Wales Blues, guiding the side to victory in the inaugural Champions League Twenty20 in 2009, according to the Sydney Sixers website.

He also spent three seasons as Head Coach of Glamorgan County Cricket Club, and currently serves as a T20 consultant at Lancashire and Head Coach of the Manchester Super Giants women's team in The Hundred.

In addition to his head coaching roles, Mott has contributed to many elite programs, including Australia's men's team, Australia's Under-19 program and the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, according to the Sydney Sixers website.