Mayank Yadav Returns; Abhishek Sharma-Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Open - Check India's Predicted Playing XI For 1st T20I vs Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe vs India: Following the humiliation in the UK, Shreyas Iyer-led Team India would like to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Zimbabwe at Harare.
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Zimbabwe vs India: Following the humiliation in the UK, Shreyas Iyer-led Team India would like to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Zimbabwe at Harare. Considering India have a good record against Zimbabwe, there is little to no doubt that the Men in Blue would start favourites. The Indian team last visited Zimbabwe two years back just after T20 World Cup win in 2024. India lost the opening game of that series, but went on to win the remaining four.
India's Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey/Ravi Bishnoi, Ashok Sharma/Mayank Yadav, Yash Thakur, Prince Yadav