Former Punjab Kings Coach Heaps Praise On KL Rahul, Draws Comparison With Virat Kohli: 'He Is A Top-Class Player'

Former Punjab Kings batting coach Wasim Jaffer heaped praise on star Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, calling him a 'top-class' player.

Rahul last represented India in the ODIs against England on July 19. Before that, he played the one-off Test match against Afghanistan at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. However, the 34-year-old played his last T20I match in 2022 against England.

Wasim Jaffer Showers Praise On KL Rahul

While speaking on The Great Indian Cricket Show on Doordarshan, Wasim Jaffer hailed KL Rahul for being a ‘technically sound and composed cricketer’.

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The former cricketer also compared Rahul with Virat Kohli. Jaffer also pointed out what makes Kohli different.

"KL is a top-class player who plays all three formats remarkably well. Technically sound, composed, and level-headed. Even though he is still actively playing, I believe he has somewhat underachieved given his skill set. He can get so many more runs for both India and his franchise. In terms of pure talent and quality, I genuinely believe he is at par with Virat Kohli, but it is Virat's elite mentality that creates that ultimate separation between KL and Virat," Wasim Jaffer said.

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Jaffer highlighted Chris Gayle’s professionalism during his stint with Punjab Kings, noting that the seasoned batter carried immense pride in his performances.

"When we worked with Chris Gayle, we could see how much pride he took in his game. Before Punjab picked him up, he had played for RCB for a very long time, and then came an auction where no one picked him initially until Punjab stepped in during the final round. For a player of his stature, I feel his ego was slightly hurt being taken in the last round. But he channelled that and went on to score 500 to 600 runs for Punjab that season. Behind that super chilled-out persona, he was an absolute professional who knew there was money on his head and that he had to deliver," he added.

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