WATCH: Fans Flock MCA Ground As Rohit Sharma Trains For The Upcoming India vs New Zealand ODI Series

Prior to the start of the all-important T20 World Cup, New Zealand are touring India for eight white-ball games. The focus might be on T20 cricket as of now, but teams all across the globe are silently preparing for the ODI World Cup that will be played in South Africa in 2027. As far as the ODIs are concerned, India had a very dominant 2025 winning the Champions Trophy, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.

Shubman Gill is currently leading the Indian ODI side and the team is gradually preparing for the marquee 2027 tournament. The first ODI of the India vs New Zealand series will be played on January 11, 2026.



Fans Gather At The MCA To Watch Rohit Sharma Train

Ex-India skipper Rohit Sharma, who has already retired from the Test and the T20I format, continues to play ODIs for India. There are doubts about Rohit Sharma's participation in the 2027 edition of the ODI World Cup, but he continues to remain tight-lipped on his future plans. Rohit interestingly lost a lot of weight and has done well as the Indian opener recently. He was also adjudged the player of the India vs Australia ODI series where he amassed over 200 runs across three ODIs that he played.

Rohit also scored over 140 runs in the three-match India vs South Africa ODI series. The former skipper will be next seen in action in the India vs New Zealand series. Prior to the series, Rohit Sharma is training at the MCA Ground to fine-tune his white-ball batting skills. A video is now going viral on social media which shows the fans flocking the MCA ground just to catch a glimpse of Rohit training.

Rohit Lights Up Vijay Hazare Trophy

In order to gain some game time, Rohit Sharma recently played the Vijay Hazare Trophy. While playing for Mumbai against Sikkim, Rohit had scored a 62-ball hundred. This was also Rohit Sharma's fastest hundred in List A cricket.