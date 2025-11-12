Pune's MCA Stadium Proposed As Hosts For RCB's Home Fixtures For IPL 2026 Season: Report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Indian Premier League 2025 final match against Punjab Kings, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad | Image: ANI

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been offered a place to relocate for the IPL 2026 season after the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was declared unfit to host events. Pune has stepped in, as the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium has proposed the MCA Stadium to host RCB's home fixtures.

The Bengaluru stampede, which took place outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, was a tragic incident that unfolded following RCB's title win. Thousands of fans came into the streets to celebrate the triumph, but it led to a ruckus. 11 people lost their lives, while 56 others were left injured.

Pune Proposed As Host City For RCB's Home Matches In IPL 2026

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has hosted RCB's home matches in all 18 seasons of the IPL. However, the unfortunate tragedy after RCB's maiden IPL title win jeopardised the iconic venue's status. The franchise remains without a home base for the 2026 season.

But according to reports, the Maharashtra Cricket Association has stepped in for the rescue, as they have proposed to host all of RCB's home matches at the MCA Stadium on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Secretary Kamlesh Pisal has revealed that arrangements are in talks, but it hasn't been confirmed yet.

"This arrangement (Pune hosting RCB's matches) is in discussion, but it's not confirmed yet. They have a problem in Karnataka because of the stampede that happened.

"So, they are looking out for a venue, and we have offered them our stadium. There are preliminary discussions, and there are a couple of technical things which need to be sorted out. If things fall in place, then, probably yes, Pune will host the matches," MCA Secretary Kamlesh Pisal said to TOI.

Defending IPL Champions To Announce Retentions Soon

As RCB figures out their stadium situation, its primary attention will be on the retention deadline. With the deadline closing in, the defending champions would strategise to figure out the players they intend to keep.