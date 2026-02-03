MCC Announces New Edition of Laws for Cricket; Multiple Changes to Be Enforced From October 2026

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has announced some significant rule changes which are inclusive across various forms of matches, be it on the international stage or club cricket.

The updated MCC laws are designed with two key principles: keeping the rules updated and making them suitable for modern-day cricket. The 2026 changes mark the first revision since 2022.

With technology taking over and the global audience rapidly growing up, the laws of MCC would help enhance the excitement among cricket-loving masses.

MCC Announces Multiple Changes In Cricket Laws

The recent changes in the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) laws solve some loopholes and disparities that have damaged the game's fairness in the past. In total, 73 changes have been made to the laws, which also include some linguistic changes.

The updated laws will come into effect in October 2026 and have been published early to be understood and outlined. The club further revealed that the ICC and other cricket governing bodies have already adopted some changes.

Check Out The Top Ten Changes Made

Laminated bats are now legal

The MCC has made a substantial change with the legalisation of laminated bats. Instead of being legal in junior cricket, laminated bats are now legal across adult matches in an attempt to slow down the rising cost of bats globally.

According to the rules, "Laminated bats can use up to three pieces of wood, allowing for more of the best quality willow trees to be used, and for lower quality willow to be glued to a high-quality face."

Revised Size and Weight Standards for Women's and Junior Cricket Balls

The MCC has worked with ball manufacturers to set up new limits and names for the balls. The balls are now size 1, size 2 and size 3. Size 1 is the traditional ball used in men's cricket and remains unchanged. But there are now three different categories.

The initiative has been led by high-profile current and former women’s players at MCC’s World Cricket Connects.

Final Over of the Day Continues, Even If a Wicket Falls

This change primarily impacts multi-day cricket. The fall of a wicket in the final over of the day's play would lead to stumps being called. The incoming batter did not have to face the remaining deliveries.

From October 2026, the final over of the day's play would be completed, taking the advantage out of the batting side. The final over of the day will be bowled completely, despite the fall of a wicket, but only if the conditions remain fit.

Clarifying Short-Duration Running

A clarification has been issued over the short-running, and batters would have the option to abandon a run without penalty even if they have crossed the line, given that there is no deliberate attempt to mislead the umpires.

If the short run was deliberate, there are existing penalties, with further consequences. The fielding side now has the liberty to decide which batter would take the strike in the next delivery.

Bunny Hop Catches and Boundary Catching

The controversial bunny hop catch has been removed, as a fielder jumping from outside the boundary can now touch the ball only once while being airborne.

Following the first airborne catch, the fielder must remain fully inside the boundary for the remainder of the play. In case they step out again, it will count as a boundary.

Clarification on Overthrows

An overthrow is officially defined as a fielder's attempt to direct the ball towards the stumps to stop runs or execute a run-out. A misfield, like failing to stop the ball or passing it near the boundary, would no longer be treated as an overthrow.

The clear definition of overthrow now aligns with the laws, removing past confusion over the situation.

A Fresh Definition of 'Finally Settled'

The umpires get more flexibility in deciding when the ball is 'finally settled', and it no longer needs to be in the bowler or wicketkeeper's hands. Instead, the ball can be with any fielder or even lie stationary on the ground.

The change of rules allows the umpires to declare when the ball is dead, even if the players are making it look like it is still in play.

The Wicket-keeper's Position

Wicketkeepers will no longer be punished for moving in front of the stumps as the bowler takes his run-up. They need to be fully behind the stumps once the ball is released.

This rule update removes unnecessary no-ball calls while maintaining the restrictions intact for collecting the ball after it passes the striker.

Clarification on the hit-wicket law

The update on the hit-wicket law brings two clarifications. Firstly, receiving the ball now extends until the batter gains his balance. This means that if they fall onto the stumps after hitting a shot, they are considered out.

Secondly, if a fielder causes the batter to hit the stumps while falling away, they are safe. But accidental contact does not save them. Moreover, loose equipment hitting the stumps directly would result in a dismissal. But if it touches another player first, it is deemed not out.

Clarification on Ball Control