Yearender 2025: From Test Retirement Announcement To 84th International Ton, Five Times When Virat 'Kohlified' The Internet

As far as sports is concerned, 2025 will be a year to remember. From new champions across various sporting disciplines to legendary athletes calling time on their career, the year had everything for a sports fan to look back and reflect upon. This year was also a mixed bag of emotions for Virat Kohli who went through various situations and phases. Few of them shocked his fans and the others were nothing but moments of pure joy.

There is still a lot of suspense around Virat Kohli, his future, and his plans to play the 2027 ODI World Cup, but as things stand, the Chasemaster's show is still on and one should just enjoy it as long as it lasts.

Here's A List Of Five Instances When The 'Chasemaster' Broke The Internet

The retirement announcement: This has to be the most shocking moment of 2025 when Virat Kohli called time on his Test career. Virat Kohli had always been very vocal about his passion and love for Test cricket, and his fans all over the world expected to see him play for India in whites for a longer period of time.

Kohli, on 12th May 2025 announced his retirement and bid farewell to the format which he absolutely dominated with 9,230 runs across 123 games with an average of 46.85.

The end of RCB's drought: Virat Kohli falling down on his knees and sobbing as a kid while celebrating RCB's maiden IPL win is a sight that no cricket fan will ever forget. Kohli and RCB have been synonymous with each other, and the man had toiled season after season to win the trophy that had eluded him for such a long time.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru winning the IPL was the moment when the final piece of the puzzle came together for them, and Kohli finally had the trophy in his hands. Kohli finally completed white ball cricket.

The Anushka Sharma moment: Virat Kohli has reiterated on the fact that once he bids goodbye to the game, people will see very less of him. A family man in every sense, Kohli has always kept his life very private, and he doesn't even post about it a lot on his social media.

After the IPL ended, Kohli took a long break, and nobody really heard a lot about him. Prior to his ODI comeback, Virat Kohli gave his fans a glimpse of himself and his family with the caption "Been a minute."

The historic Ranchi ton: A lot was riding on Virat Kohli when he walked out to bat during the first ODI of the India vs South Africa series. Prior to this, Kohli had already scored two ducks in the Australia series, and there was a lot of criticism around him.

Kohli returned to his emphatic best and left South Africa and his critics stunned with a solid ton. Kohli scored 135 runs off 120 balls, his 52nd ODI ton, the most by any player in any format of the sport.

Ending 2025 on a high: Virat Kohli continued his stellar form in the Raipur ODI too. After scoring his 52nd ODI ton, Kohli scored another century in the second ODI of the India vs South Africa series. Kohli joined forces with Ruturaj Gaikwad to stitch a partnership of 195 runs.