Meg Lanning Names Surprising Candidate To Replace Alyssa Healy As Australia Captain

Alyssa Healy has already entered the twilight period of his career, and she is gradually edging towards the fag end of her career. The conversation regarding her successor as the captain of the Australian Women's Cricket Team has already been in motion following their exit from the World Cup.

Meg Lanning's Surprise Pick For Alyssa Healy's Successor

Healy took over the charge from Meg Lanning in 2023 and, since then, has been at the helm of the ODI team. Australia hadn't lost a single match in the World Cup group stage, but went on to lose to India courtesy of a sensational Jemimah Rodrigues century. A number of potential captaincy contenders could be in line with the likes of vice captain Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner and Annabel Sutherland.

But Meg Lanning has come up with an unorthodox choice as she feels Phoebe Litchfield has all the qualities to succeed Healy. On ICC review, she said, "I think all of those that you mentioned are certainly in the running.

"I'd add Phoebe Litchfield into the mix because I think she's got a very level head on her shoulders.

"She's already shown that she's come in and settled herself nicely into the team. And I think she's got a really good temperament too. So I think she's certainly an option."

Phoebe Litchfield Became A Household Name In Women's World Cup