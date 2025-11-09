Washington Sundar Adds Another Feather To His Cap Following All-Round Brilliance In India vs Australia T20Is

India vs Australia: The fifth T20I match of the series between India and Australia was abandoned after heavy rain. However, India won the five-match T20I series by 2-1 against Australia.

The first T20I match of the series was called off due to rain in Canberra at Manuka Oval. In the second T20I match of the series, the Aussies clinched a win by four wickets. However, India made a solid comeback and clinched a five-wicket win in the third T20I match of the series. In the fourth T20I match, India sealed a 48-run victory over Australia at Carrara Oval in Queensland. In the end, the fifth and final match of the series was called off after rain played a spoilsport.

Washington Sundar Receives Unique Medal Following India's Win Over Australia In T20Is

In the series, Washington Sundar played a crucial role for the Men in Blue with his all-round brilliance.

Earlier on Sunday, November 9, the BCCI shared a video of the dressing room BTS and revealed that Washington Sundar claimed another milestone in the series. The 26-year-old received the Impact Player of the Series medal from the team's operations manager, Rahil Khaja.

After receiving the medal, Sundar said that it's a 'great feeling' to win the medal from Rahil. He added that the team's victory in the series made him happy.

"Such a great feeling to get this medal from him. We know the kind of work he puts in every single day to make a lot of our jobs very easy. Getting over here and getting the opportunity to play in Australia is amazing, and to have contributed to that drove it to the team's victory makes me happy," Washington Sundar said on the video, as quoted by ANI.

Washington Sundar's Numbers In T20Is

Sundar scored 61 runs after playing three T20Is and two innings at a strike rate of 203.33 and an average of 61.00. He scored five fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, Sundar claimed three wickets from three matches and one inning, at an economy rate of 2.25 and a bowling average of 1.00.