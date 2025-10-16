Mehidy Hassan Miraz To Lead, Mahidul Islam Ankon Earns Maiden Call-Up As Bangladesh Announce Squad For West Indies ODI Series

Bangladesh vs West Indies: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) revealed their 16-member squad for their upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies, which is set to start from Saturday, October 18.

The cricket administrative board has named Mehidy Hassan Miraz as the captain of the Bangladesh squad for the forthcoming 50-over series. Meanwhile, keeper-batter, Mahidul Islam Ankon, earned his maiden ODI call-up for the three-match series.

Litton Das To Miss ODI Series Against West Indies Due To Injury

Bangladesh opener Naim Sheikh and pacer Nahid Rana failed to gain their spot in the ODI series against the Caribbean. Earlier, Naim Sheikh and Nahid Rana were part of Bangladesh's recently concluded ODI series against Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Soumya Sarker, who missed the Afghanistan ODI series for Bangladesh, will now take part in the home 50-over series against West Indies.

Litton Das also failed to make a comeback in the three-match ODI series due to fitness concerns. Litton sustained a side strain injury during the Asia Cup 2025.

Mustafizur Rahman will be leading the Bangladesh bowling attack against the West Indies with his experience. Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, and Taskin Ahmed will also play a crucial role in the bowling attack.

Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium To Host ODI Matches Against West Indies

The first ODI match of the series between Bangladesh and the West Indies will be played on Saturday, October 18. The second ODI match of the series will take place on Tuesday, October 21. Meanwhile, the third and final match of the series is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 23.

All three matches of the ODI series between Bangladesh and West Indies will be played at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.