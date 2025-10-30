Melbourne Weather Forecast, India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: After Canberra Washout, Will Rain Play Spoilsport Once Again?

Suryakumar Yadav of India bats during the T20 cricket international between India and Australia in Canberra | Image: AAPIMAGE via AP

Team India and Australia's men's sides will lock horns in the second T20I fixture of the five-match series in Melbourne. Limited-overs action is all set to return at the iconic MCG, where Virat Kohli delivered the finest knock of his career against Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

Expect it to be a jam-packed affair, as fans may come up in huge numbers. Despite the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the buzz remains significant as stars like Abhishek Sharma will be in action against Australia in T20I cricket.

Fans expect some thrilling action to go down at the MCG. But will rain play spoilsport the way it did in the first T20I?

Will Rain Play Spoilsport During IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Match In Melbourne?

The first T20I between India and Australia at the Manuka Oval in Canberra was abandoned due to rain. The visiting side looked in fine touch, with Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav putting up a key partnership to carry the Men in Blue during the first innings.

Fans visiting the Melbourne Cricket Ground may have to face some rain during the daytime. With a high temperature of 21°C, there is an 87% chance of precipitation with 99% cloud cover. 1.8mm of rain is expected to fall in Melbourne.

In the evening, the temperature would be around 15°C and drop to 13°C at nighttime, with a 17% chance of precipitation. It will be partly cloudy, and the conditions are expected to be the same through the night.

Team India Arrives In Melbourne For 2nd T20I Clash

Team India has touched down in Melbourne from Canberra, and the BCCI shared the team's travelogue on the social media platforms. Donning the team travel kits, the Men in Blue were seen exiting the hotel and making their way to the team bus.

Ace India speedster Jasprit Bumrah was seen engaging with the fans and signing memorabilia for young kids who stood outside the hotel to get a glimpse of the team.