'Mera Naseeb Hai': Shreyas Iyer's Father Breaks Silence on Son's First Reaction After BCCI's Asia Cup 2025 Snub

Asia Cup 2025: The biggest talking point once the Board of Control of Cricket in India announced the Asia Cup 2025 squad was the omission of Shreyas Iyer. This was surprising as it came on the backdrop of a sensational IPL season. A couple of days after the announcement, Iyer's father has broken silence on the snub of his son. Iyer's father asks a very valid question to the BCCI over what else does he have to do to make the side.

‘Don’t know what else Shreyas has to do’

"I don’t know what else Shreyas has to do to make it to the Indian T20 team. He has been performing so well in the IPL year after year, from Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders to Punjab Kings, and that too as a captain. He even captained KKR to the IPL title in 2024, and led PBKS to the final this year. I’m not saying make him the Indian captain but at least select him in the team - even if he's left out of the team, he doesn't show dissent on his face. He'll just say 'Mera naseeb hai' (It's my luck) You can't do anything now' - He's always cool & calm. He doesn't blame anybody but Deep inside, he must be naturally disappointed," he told TOI.