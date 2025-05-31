MI Star Rohit Sharma Receives Massive Praise From Robin Uthappa For Building Key Partnerships Against GT In IPL 2025 Eliminator: 'He Flirted With Danger'

IPL 2025: Star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma displayed a stunning performance against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Eliminator and was also named the 'Player of the Match' on Friday, May 30th.

Rohit Sharma played a fiery 81-run knock from 50 balls at a strike rate of 162.00. The 38-year-old hammered nine fours and four sixes during his time on the crease.

It was Prasidh Krishna who managed to remove Rohit from the crease in the 17th over, but it was too late as the destruction was already done.

Mumbai Indians' opening stand of 84 runs between Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow helped the MI cruise to 228/5 in the first inning. Suryakumar Yadav (33) and Hardik Pandya (22*) also played a crucial role for the five-time champions.

During the run chase, Sai Sudharsan's 80-run knock from 49 balls, and Washington Sundar's 48 runs helped Gujarat Titans to come closer to the target. However, the Mumbai Indians' bowling attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah, successfully restricted the target, helping MI clinch a 20-run victory over the Titans.

Robin Uthappa Reflects On Rohit Sharma's 81-Run Knock In IPL 2025 Eliminator

While speaking on JioHotstar, former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer Robin Uthappa said that Rohit Sharma flirted with danger while batting. He added that the former MI skipper perfectly 'shifted gears, and played responsibly' to power Mumbai Indians to 228/5.

"After the early drop, Rohit flirted with danger briefly but quickly recognised the need to take control. He shifted gears, played responsibly, found the gaps, and built key partnerships. His composure stood out," Robin Uthappa said on JioHotstar.

Rohit Sharma's Stats In IPL 2025