MI Star Suryakumar Yadav, CSK Prodigy Ayush Mhatre Join Hands To Congratulate Rohit Sharma After MCA Unveils Stand Named After Him

The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) on Friday, May 16th, revealed the Rohit Sharma Stand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in the presence of Team India ODI skipper and his family members.

The Pavilion Level 3 at the Wankhede Stadium has been dedicated to the 38-year-old who recently retired from Test cricket. Alongside the Rohit Sharma stand, MCA also unveiled the Ajit Wadekar Stand and the MCA Office Lounge.

Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, Team India have broken the 11-year drought of an ICC trophy. The Rohit Sharma-led side have sealed the T20 World Cup 2024 after beating South Africa in the Final match. Just a few months back, the 38-year-old also led the Men in Blue to the Champions Trophy 2025 Final, and clinched the title after beating New Zealand in the summit clash.

Suryakumar Yadav, Ayush Mhatre Heap Praise On Rohit Sharma

While congratulating Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav took to his official Instagram handle and sent greetings to the former Mumbai Indians skipper.

"Moment hai," Suryakumar Yadav wrote on his Instagram story.

Suryakumar Yadav showers praise on Rohit Sharma. Image: Instagram/@surya_14kumar (Screengrab)

Apart from Suryakumar Yadav, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) youngster Ayush Mhatre hailed the India opener after MCA unveiled a stand named after him. Mhatre called Rohit Sharma the king of Mumbai.

"Mumbai cha Raja, @rohitsharma45," Mhatre wrote on Instagram story.

Ayush Mhatre luads Rohit Sharma. Image: Instagram/@ayush_m255 (Screengrab)

Just a few days, Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the red-ball cricket with 'immediate effect'. His retirement comes just a few days before Team India's tour of England.

“Hello everyone, I would like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It’s been an absolute honour to represent my country in white. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format,” Rohit wrote on his Instagram story.

Rohit Sharma's Stats In Test Cricket