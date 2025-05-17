MI Star Suryakumar Yadav, CSK Prodigy Ayush Mhatre Join Hands To Congratulate Rohit Sharma After MCA Unveils Stand Named After Him

Updated May 17th 2025, 00:10 IST
The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) on Friday, May 16th, revealed the Rohit Sharma Stand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in the presence of Team India ODI skipper and his family members.
The Pavilion Level 3 at the Wankhede Stadium has been dedicated to the 38-year-old who recently retired from Test cricket. Alongside the Rohit Sharma stand, MCA also unveiled the Ajit Wadekar Stand and the MCA Office Lounge.
ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma Felicitated By Mumbai Cricket Association, Joins Sachin Tendulkar As MCA Unveils Stand Named After Him
Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, Team India have broken the 11-year drought of an ICC trophy. The Rohit Sharma-led side have sealed the T20 World Cup 2024 after beating South Africa in the Final match. Just a few months back, the 38-year-old also led the Men in Blue to the Champions Trophy 2025 Final, and clinched the title after beating New Zealand in the summit clash.
While congratulating Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav took to his official Instagram handle and sent greetings to the former Mumbai Indians skipper.
"Moment hai," Suryakumar Yadav wrote on his Instagram story.
Apart from Suryakumar Yadav, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) youngster Ayush Mhatre hailed the India opener after MCA unveiled a stand named after him. Mhatre called Rohit Sharma the king of Mumbai.
"Mumbai cha Raja, @rohitsharma45," Mhatre wrote on Instagram story.
Just a few days, Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the red-ball cricket with 'immediate effect'. His retirement comes just a few days before Team India's tour of England.
“Hello everyone, I would like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It’s been an absolute honour to represent my country in white. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format,” Rohit wrote on his Instagram story.
ALSO READ: Following Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Retirement From Test Cricket; Anil Kumble Claims Team India's Tour Of England 'Will Be Tough'
Rohit Sharma amassed 4301 runs from 67 matches in Test cricket after making his debut in the long format against West Indies on November 6, 2013, at the Eden Gardens. In red-ball cricket, the 38-year-old has a strike rate of 57.05 and an average of 40.57.
Published May 17th 2025, 00:10 IST