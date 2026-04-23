MI vs CSK, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings?

MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: In what promises to be a cracker, Mumbai host Chennai. While there are speculations over Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni's availability, one thing is for certain - it will be a high-scoring affair. With it being difficult to pick a clear winner, one has to point that Mumbai has an 8-5 edge at the Wankhede but Super Kings have won four of the last five encounters since 2023. Due to injury concerns, CSK will have a few changes in all likelihood.

MI vs CSK, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details

When Will The MI vs CSK IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

The MI vs CSK IPL 2026 Match will take place on Thursday, April 23.

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Where Will The MI vs CSK IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

The MI vs CSK IPL 2026 Match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

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At What Time Will The MI vs CSK IPL 2026 Match Start?

The MI vs CSK IPL 2026 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

How To Watch The MI vs CSK IPL 2026 Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the MI vs CSK IPL 2026 Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The MI vs CSK IPL 2026 Match Live Telecast?

The live telecast of the MI vs CSK IPL 2026 Match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

MI vs CSK, Predicted XII

MI Probable XII: Quinton de Kock (wk), Danish Malewar, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Krish Bharat, Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar.