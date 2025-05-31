MI vs GT: Members Of Indian Test Team Bond After Culmination Of IPL 2025 Eliminator, Jasprit Bumrah Gesture Towards Sai Sudharsan Goes Viral

Jasprit Bumrah bonds with Sai Sudharsan following GT vs MI clash in the IPL 2025 Eliminator | Image: Instagram/@mumbaiindians (Screengrab)

Gujarat Titans (GT) conceded a 20-run defeat to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, on Friday, May 30th.

Gujarat Titans youngster Sai Sudharsan played an 80-run knock from 49 balls at a strike rate of 163.27, but his knock went in vain as the Titans failed to chase down the 229-run target given by the Mumbai Indians.

Sai Sudharsan's Numbers In IPL 2025

Sai Sudharsan had a staggering season in the IPL 2025, amassing 759 runs from 15 matches at a strike rate of 156.17. The 23-year-old hammered a century and six fifties in the 18th edition of the cash-rich tournament.

Ahead of the England tour, Sai Sudharsan's blitz form will certainly benefit India in the upcoming five-match Test series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 18-member squad for the upcoming red-ball series against England on May 24th. BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar attended the press conference in Mumbai to reveal the squad.

Following the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the BCCI had to fill many positions in the squad. This time, India's squad has seen many newcomers having their maiden Test call-ups.

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan's stunning performance in the IPL has caught the BCCI selectors' attention, and he has received his maiden Test call-up ahead of the England series.

Jasprit Bumrah Bonds With Sai Sudharsan After The Conclusion Of GT vs MI Clash

After the conclusion of the IPL 2025 Eliminator clash between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, star MI fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was seen bonding with Sai Sudharsan.

Mumbai Indians shared the video on social media, captioning it, "A special knock deserved a pat on the back from a special player."

In the video, it is seen, the GT was having a word with the MI captain Hardik Panya, in between Bumrah went and patted the 23-year-old's back.