'Would Have Loved To Score More': Rohit Sharma Hits Back At Statistics Following Massive 81 In Eliminator Against Gujarat Titans

Mumbai Indians secured a thumping victory over Gujarat Titans in the first Eliminator of the Indian Premier League. Gujarat and Mumbai had finished in third and fourth places in the points table which had led them to play in the first Eliminator. Mumbai Indians after securing the victory over Gujarat Titans moved into the second qualifier where they will take on Punjab Kings and then the two teams will fight for a spot in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. During MI's victory over GT, Rohit Sharma starred with the bat once again and was awarded the man of the match award for his 81 off 50 balls.

Rohit Sharma Claps Back After Massive Performance Against GT

Rohit Sharma played a massive innings of 81 runs off 50 balls. During his massive innings, Rohit Sharma hit nine fours and four sixes and played with a strike rate of 162. Following the win over GT, Rohit Sharma hit back at the stats and critics which had been criticizing him for his form at the start of the season.

"I have only four fifties. Would have loved to score more fifties. Good day for us as a team. I do understand the importance of playing this Eliminator, going through this, and taking the next step forward. Really proud of a complete team effort. When I play the game, I try to do my best, keeping everything aside. Making sure I can do the job for the team. I had to make the most of the luck. I am glad I could do that. Get the team into a good position," said Rohit Sharma after the match.

Mumbai Indians Eyeing Sixth IPL Title

Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League and have won the title for a total of five times. The team in the 2025 season are eyeing their sixth IPL title. Mumbai Indians are currently all set to play in the second qualifier against Punjab Kings.

Mumbai will be looking to defeat Punjab in the second qualifier so that they can book a spot in the finals against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.