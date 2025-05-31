IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill Sets Much-Needed Standards For Players Of Indian Test Team With Blunt Take On GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator

India tour of England: Shubman Gill's journey as the skipper of the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 has come to a very painful end. The champions of IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans were being looked at as one of the favorites to win the coveted silverware for a second time in four years, but five-time champions, Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians got the better of them in the IPL 2025 Eliminator.

Shubman Gill Demands High Standards In The Field

Times have changed for Shubman Gill, as far as the ever-changing landscapes of Indian cricket are concerned. Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new skipper for the Indian Test team, and he will be stacked with the responsibility to take the Indian Test cricketing culture forward. Shubman Gill was reasonably disappointed after Gujarat Titans' loss against Mumbai in the Eliminator. Gujarat ended up dropping three catches during their bowling innings. Rohit Sharma was dropped twice while he was on his way to score 81 off 50 deliveries.

Things became even worse for the Gujarat Titans when Suryakumar Yadav was also dropped, and he went on to score 33 off 20-odd deliveries. There is a saying that 'catches win matches,' and it stands true in the case of games where dropped catches dictate the result of the match. 'Definitely not easy when we drop 3 sitters. Wasn't easy for the bowlers to control, and doesn't help when you drop 3 catches,' said Gill after the game. Shubman Gill's message is not only for the Gujarat team but can also be taken in the context of the Indian Test team, considering the fact that an important England tour is coming up.

Depleted Gujarat Titans Crash Out Of IPL

There is not a lot to blame on the Gujarat Titans either. The one-time champions of the IPL lost two key players, rather match-winners, ahead of the crucial eliminator against Mumbai Indians in the form of Jos Buttler and Kagiso Rabada, and hence their performance took a massive hit. Gujarat did bring in Kusal Mendis in Buttler's place, but to be fair, it is not very easy to come in and match Buttler's batting prowess and experience of handling the pressure from the very first ball.