IPL 2025: Mitchell Starc Recreates The Iconic Quicksilver Scene From X-Men Apocalypse Ahead Of DC vs SRH Clash In Hyderabad

IPL 2025: The Delhi Capitals have stunned everybody with their dominant performance in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. Lots of questions were asked when the Delhi outfit snubbed KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis to appoint Axar Patel as the captain of the team.

Delhi have never won the IPL despite playing it for seventeen years and ended as runners-up in 2020. This time around, they are being touted as one of the favorites to win the IPL. Delhi have played as a unit so far in the Indian Premier League, and it is showing in their results.

The Capitals made a few interesting buys in the IPL 2025 mega auctions, and they ticked all the boxes. One of their biggest buys was left-arm Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who has been nothing short of impressive. Starc was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auctions.

Mitchell Starc Recreates The Famous Quicksilver Scene From X-Men

Pace and Mitchell Starc - nothing gets bigger and better than this combination. Starc is an experienced and proven international campaigner and is an asset for whichever team he plays. Starc played a big role in the Kolkata Knight Riders winning the IPL last year as he struck his best form in the playoffs. The southpaw has played 10 matches so far in IPL 2025 and has claimed 14 wickets so far at an average of 26.14.

The Capitals recently shared a video of Mitchell Starc to showcase his relationship with pace and used an iconic scene from the famous movie series X-Men. The Capitals recreated the iconic Quicksilver scene from X-Men: Apocalypse, which has now gone viral on social media.

Delhi Eye Top Two Finish In IPL 2025

The Delhi Capitals could very well end up finishing in the top two of the IPL 2025 Points Table. Delhi still have four games remaining in their campaign, and they are already on 12 points.