MI vs KKR Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch IPL 2026 Match In India?

Kolkata Knight Riders will open their IPL 2026 campaign with a tricky clash against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai have retained its core setup mostly for IPL 2026, while KKR managed to bolster their squad, plugging the loopholes which were quite definite in IPL 2024.

KKR's bowling department received a major jolt after both Akash Deep and Harshit Rana were ruled out of the tournament. KKR's batting order also remains a concern, as there are a number of players jostling for the opening slot.

Mumbai have looked quite strong and the return of Jasprit Bumrah has added another advantage. Mumbai is likely to miss both Will Jacks and Mitchell Santner, but Hardik Pandya's side can still inflict damage on ther opponents. Focus will be on Rohit Sharma, who didn't have the best of an outing last term.

MI vs KKR, IPL 2026 Live Streaming

When Will The MI vs KKR IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

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The MI vs KKR IPL 2026 Match will take place on Sunday, March 29.

Where Will The MI vs KKR IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

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The MI vs KKR IPL 2026 Match will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

At What Time Will The MI vs KKR IPL 2026 Match Start?

The MI vs KKR IPL 2026 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

How To Watch The MI vs KKR IPL 2026 Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the MI vs KKR IPL 2026 Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The MI vs KKR IPL 2026 Match Live Telecast?