RCB vs SRH Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch The IPL 2026 Season Opening Fixture LIVE in India?
RCB begin IPL 2026 vs SRH at Chinnaswamy. Patidar’s champions look to defend their crown, while Kishan’s SRH chase redemption in a fiery season opener under Bengaluru’s lights.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
It is almost time for India's biggest cricketing extravaganza to kick off. The Indian Premier League will be in action for the 19th season, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru kicking off their campaign against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host its first match since the tragic Bengaluru stampede that took place outside the stadium.
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will aim to continue their momentum. Under Rajat Patidar's leadership, the franchise boasts a proper balance with sufficient batting depth and a fresh bowling attack. The defending champion features striking finishers, with its middle-order being one of its biggest positives.
The Sunrisers Hyderabad will kick off their campaign with renewed energy and will have a huge point to prove. With Pat Cummins sidelined for a while, Ishan Kishan will be at the helm for the IPL franchise. SRH boasts an ideal blend of young talent and experienced match-winners.
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The IPL 2026 curtain-raiser will be a clash of intent, with RCB defending their crown. On the other hand, SRH will seek redemption after falling short in the 2024 edition. Fans can expect a high-octane contest under the lights in Bengaluru, setting the perfect tone for IPL 2026.
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 Match: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here
When Will The RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Match Take Place?
The RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Match will take place on Saturday, March 17, 2026, at 07:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 07:00 PM IST.
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Where Will The RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Match Take Place?
The RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Match will take place at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Also Read: Prithvi Shaw Tipped For Opening Slot At Delhi Capitals In IPL 2026: 'He Will Come To Prove A Point'
How To Watch The RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Match Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.
How To Watch The RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Match Live Telecast?
The live telecast of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Match will be made available on the Star Sports Network.