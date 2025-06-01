PBKS vs MI: Punjab Kings Skipper Shreyas Iyer On Cusp Of Joining Elite List In IPL Featuring MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, And Hardik Pandya

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will square off against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Qualifier 2 fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday, June 1st.

Punjab Kings moved to Qualifier 2 after a disappointing performance in Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where they conceded an eight-wicket defeat against the Bengaluru-based franchise.

Throughout the tournament, the Punjab-based franchise displayed a stunning performance, finishing at the top of the IPL 2025 standings with 19 points and a net run rate of +0.372. The Kings clinched nine wins and conceded four defeats after playing 14 league matches in the 18th season of the cash-rich tournament.

Now, Punjab Kings will get another chance to make it into the summit clash of the IPL 2025. In order to make it into the Final, the Shreyas Iyer-led need to beat Mumbai Indians in the crucial fixture on June 1st.

If Punjab Kings manage to storm into the Final, Shreyas Iyer will achieve a unique feat alongside MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya.

Shreyas Iyer will become the fourth captain after Dhoni, Rohit, and Hardik to take part in the IPL Final in back-to-back seasons.

Previously, MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to the Final in the 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013 seasons. Later, under MS Dhoni's captaincy, CSK moved to the Final in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to the IPL Finals in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Lastly, under Hardik Pandya's leadership, Gujarat Titans moved to the IPL Finals in the 2022 and 2023 editions.

Shreyas Iyer Led KKR To IPL 2024 Finals

In the IPL 2024 season, Shreyas Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders to the summit clash and won the title after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets.

Now, in the 18th edition of the IPL, Shreyas Iyer have the chance to join the elite list of the captains but only if Punjab Kings make it into the Final.

Punjab Kings Sign Shreyas Iyer For Massive Amount

During the IPL 2025 mega-auction, Punjab Kings roped in Shreyas Iyer for a whopping amount of Rs. 26.75 crore, making him the second most expensive player in the history of IPL.