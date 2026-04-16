MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026:

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details

When Will The MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

The MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match will take place on Thursday, April 16.

Where Will The MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

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The MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match will take place at the Wankhede, Mumbai.

At What Time Will The MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match Start?

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The MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

How To Watch The MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match Live Telecast?

The live telecast of the MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

MI vs PBKS Playing XII

MI Probable XII: Ryan Rickleton, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar